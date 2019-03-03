Manhart, Ann Marie (nee Kretschmer). Feb. 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Aloysius Manhart; loving mother of Rose Manhart, Richard (Sally) Manhart, Robert Manhart and Jane Manhart; cherished grandmother of Cori Manhart, Megan Manhart and Nicole Manhart; our dear Aunt Snooky, sister-in-law, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Ann was a loyal legal secretary for 30+ years. Services: Funeral Mass Sat., Mar. 9, 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church (Shrewsbury). Visitation Fri., Mar. 8, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the JAY B. SMITH MAPLEWOOD CHAPEL, 7456 Manchester. Interment Resurrection Cem. Memorial Masses preferred. Tributes at jaybsmith.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019