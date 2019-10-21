McInerney, Ann

McInerney, Ann, 71, died peacefully on October 20, 2019.

Sister of Mary, Kathy (John) Siebert, Eileen (the late Ed Bloom), John (Brenda) and her late brothers Thomas Jr. (the late Roxanne), Stephen, and Michael. Dear Aunt of Julie, Tom (Kerri), Amy (Saul), Courtney, Kelly (Dan), Carly (Brendon), and Jennah (Mark). Great Aunt to Diego, Stella, Julian, Dominic, Tom, Vivian, Sage, Callie, Jack, Caroline, and Maia. She loved her faithful dogs Sadie and Marlon. She was a sweet and loving sister, aunt and friend who will be missed dearly. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Immigrant Defense Project or Stray Rescue of St. Louis.

Services: There are no public services. A memorial reception will take place at Llywelyns in Webster Groves on October 27 from 1 to 4 p.m.