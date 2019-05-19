Stenger, F.S.M., Sister Ann Miriam Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Monday, May 13, 2019. Loving sister of Clara Herzog of DeSoto, MO, Clementine Lampe of Black, MO, Fr. Joseph Stenger CSSR of Liguori, MO, Edward of Jonesburg, MO and Patricia Stenger of Kansas City, MO. Our dear relative, friend and sister in Religious Life. Services: Visitation at the Marian Chapel, 12284 DePaul Dr., Bridgeton, MO 63044, on Monday, May 20, from 12:45 p.m. till Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m. Interment later in Resurrection Cemetery. KUTIS CITY SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 19, 2019