Grandstaff, Ann Richar

Ann R. Grandstaff, age 76, of Manchester died on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Missouri Baptist Hospital. From her birth on August 5, 1943 to her death on Friday, she nourished people around her with love, faith, and friendship. She was born in Adel, Georgia to Ralph and Ella (Davis) Richar while her father was serving abroad in World War II. Her early life included many military moves across the county and extended family summers in Georgia. While working at Brookley Air Force Base in Mobile, Alabama, she met her husband, Peter J. Grandstaff. Ann and Peter married on May 25, 1968, had three children, and celebrated their 52nd anniversary this year. Through more moves to North Carolina, Illinois, and ultimately the St. Louis area, Ann lived her passion for four decades as an accomplished elementary school teacher, most recently at St. Ambrose School on the Hill. She was a fierce advocate for children and education. Ann was blessed to have neighbors who were also dear friends while living in University City for 44 years. In her retirement, she found joy birdwatching with her husband and volunteering at St. Luke's Hospital serving others. Ann's faith sustained her and inspired her as a consistent follower of Christ. Left to honor her and remember her love are her husband, Peter; sons Edward and James Grandstaff; daughter Emily Grandstaff-Rice; brother Bob Richar; sisters-in-law Linda Grandstaff, Pat Pokay, and Mary Richar; son-in-law Matt Rice; daughter-in-law Christy Burrows-Grandstaff; and five grandchildren that called her Nona: Colin, Anna, Luke, Vivian, and Katie. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, sister Carol Laurey, and brother Ralph Richar, Jr. Often sparked by delight, Ann's life was full of positivity, love, and devoted friendship. Ann personified the character of Kanga from A. A. Milne's Winnie-the-Pooh - a doting mother, loyal friend, eager to go everywhere, and try everything. Her memory is a blessing.

Services: A visitation will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Parish, 567 St. Joseph Lane, Manchester. Burial will be private.