Lenga, Ann S. March 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Morris Lenga; dear mother of Margi Lenga Kahn (Michael) and Bobbie Lenga Gutman (Mark); dear grandmother of Hanna Kahn (Chris Hecht), Jacob Kahn (Amy), Josh Kahn (Emily), Zack Kahn (Erin) Kayla Kahn, Justin Gutman and Elliot Gutman; dear great-grandmother of Sophie, Madeline, Charlie, Oliver, Phoebe, and Evelyn; dear daughter of the late Hershel Najman and the late Chana Milstein Najman; dear sister of the late Henry Najman. Services: Funeral service Friday, March 29, 2 p.m. at BERGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 9430 Olive Boulevard. Visitation begins at 1:30 p.m.. Private interment follows at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to the St. Louis Holocaust Museum and Learning Center or the charity of the donor's choosing. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019