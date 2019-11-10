St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Ann Stoecker Obituary

Stoecker, Ann

(nee Conrad), age 80, passed away, Friday, October 25, 2019. She was the beloved wife of David Thomas Stoecker, who preceded her in death April 15, 2015; the dear mother of Lisa Stoecker and Susan (William) Fiala; and the loving grandmother of Sarah Jane, Hannah, Emma and Ella; dear sister of Mary Elizabeth (Jon) Armstrong. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and two brothers, Donald and Richard Conrad.

Ann was born February 17, 1939 in St. Louis to Donald and Elizabeth (nee Engelmann) Conrad. She earned a Bachelor's Degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, and was a proud homemaker, mother, grandmother and sister.

Services: Memorial visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, November 29, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Engelmann Family Cemetery Association, Assistance League of St. Louis or to P.E.O. International. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019
