BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary Queen of Peace Church
676 W. Lockwood
Webster Groves, MO
Ann T. O'Malley

Ann T. O'Malley Obituary

O'Malley, Ann T.

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection November 10, 2019. Loving wife of David J. O'Malley; dear mother of Patrick (Debbie), Michael (Carol), Christopher (Deni), Dennis (Cindy), Kathleen Rakonick (Todd); loving grandmother of Lucas, Miriam (Nick) Long, Matthew, Thomas (Sissy), Rose, Caroline, Nathan and Molly; loving great-grandmother of Noah and Marlow.

Ann was involved with the Peregrine Society and Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Parish for many years.

Services: Funeral Mass Fri. Nov. 15, 10:00 am at Mary Queen of Peace Church, 676 W. Lockwood, Webster Groves. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the St. Louis Peregrine Society, 2313 Hampton Ave St Louis, Missouri 63139. Visitation 4-8 pm Thurs. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 12, 2019
