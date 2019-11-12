|
O'Malley, Ann T.
Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection November 10, 2019. Loving wife of David J. O'Malley; dear mother of Patrick (Debbie), Michael (Carol), Christopher (Deni), Dennis (Cindy), Kathleen Rakonick (Todd); loving grandmother of Lucas, Miriam (Nick) Long, Matthew, Thomas (Sissy), Rose, Caroline, Nathan and Molly; loving great-grandmother of Noah and Marlow.
Ann was involved with the Peregrine Society and Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Parish for many years.
Services: Funeral Mass Fri. Nov. 15, 10:00 am at Mary Queen of Peace Church, 676 W. Lockwood, Webster Groves. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the St. Louis Peregrine Society, 2313 Hampton Ave St Louis, Missouri 63139. Visitation 4-8 pm Thurs. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 12, 2019