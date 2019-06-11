Rosswog, Ann V. (nee Bognar), of Saint Louis, 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019. She was the beloved wife of James H. Rosswog and loving mother of Rosann (Don) Hughes and Susan (George) Kehm. She was the cherished grandmother of Natalie, Alison, Amanda, and Bryce. Ann is further survived by her brothers and their spouses John Bognar, Lou (Jeanette) Bognar, Robert (Virginia), Bognar, Nick (Bev) Bognar, Bill Bognar and sister-in-law Betty Bognar. Our dear sister and sister-in-law, aunt, godmother, and friend. Ann was preceded in death by her husband James H. Rosswog; parents, Frank and Rosalia Bognar; her siblings and their spouses Frank (Ann) Bognar, Adolph (Yvonne) Bognar, Joe Bognar, Margie Clayton, Richard Bognar and sister-in-law Lorna Bognar. Ann retired with 14 years of devoted service to AnheuserBusch. Services: Visitation 3-8 p.m. Wed., June 12, 2019 at Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Rd., Saint Louis 63125. Funeral Service 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Honoring Ann's life, contributions are encouraged to , 4215 Lindell Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63108 or the , 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132. Family and friends are invited to sign the online register at www.hoffmeistersouthcounty.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 11, 2019