Foster, Anna Bell

June 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late O. Dale Foster; devoted mother of Bob Foster and the late Steven, Todd and Drew Foster; adoring gandmother of Michelle Foster, Laura Jarl and Robert Foster, Jr.; cherished daughter of the late Franklin and Georgia Morris; and loving sister of Betty Cox and the late Alvina Saucerman, Martha Richy, and Homer and Joseph Morris.

Services: Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until the time of Funeral Services at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Carter-Ricks Funeral Home Winfield, MO. Interment in Star Hope Cemetery near Elsberry, MO