Mason, Anna Bernice Hudson formerly of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away, in Charlottesville, Virginia, on April 14th, 2019, at the age of 101. She was the widow of the Reverend John Edwin Mason, Sr. She is survived by her son, Professor John Edwin Mason, Jr., of Charlottesville, and a brother, Dr. Theodore Hudson, of Washington, D.C. Mrs. Mason actively supported the ministries of the parishes her husband servedChrist Episcopal Church in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Trinity Episcopal Church and Christ Church Cathedral in St. Louis. She volunteered for Planned Parenthood in Cincinnati and in St. Louis, where she served a term as president. In St. Louis, she also worked with Episcopal City Mission and the Grace Settlement House. Services: A memorial service was held at Trinity Episcopal Church, Charlottesville, on May 4th, 2019. Her ashes will be interred at Christ Church Cathedral, St. Louis, on July 14th, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to Planned Parenthood.

