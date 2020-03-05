Roberson, Anna Louise

(Mattox) With loving family by her side, Anna died peacefully on March 2, 2020. Beloved wife of 67 years to Robert Roberson. Loving mother of Teresa Roberson Mullins, Jean Audrain, Norma (Fran) Fanara, Bill Roberson, Cathy (John) Dobrynski, Mike (Carrie) Roberson and Paul Roberson; grandmother of Matt (Tara) Mullins, Jess Mullins, Tom (Nicole) Mullins, Rachel (Eric) Eby, Rob (Kate) Audrain, Nick Audrain, Sam (Ana) Fanara, Tim (Jenn) Fanara, Mark (Donna) Roberson, Steve Roberson, Caitlynn Roberson, Becky (Mike) McBride, Joseph (Reese) Dobrynski, Alyssa (Matthis) Schwarz, Danny Roberson, Anna Roberson and Michael Roberson; great-grandmother of 21; sister-in-law of Jackie Mortimer and Judy Roberson; aunt of Steve Barnes and the Mortimers.

Services: Visitation is Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 567 St. Joseph Ln., Manchester, MO 63021 at 12:00 noon. The memorial Mass will begin at 1:00 p.m. with a reception immediately following.

In honor of Anna's career as a nurse, donations (directed toward nursing education) may be made to the Missouri Baptist Healthcare Foundation, 3015 North Ballas Rd., St. Louis, MO 63131.