Fehrenbacher, Anna Mae (nee Carson) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wed., Apr. 22, 2020. Beloved wife of 68 years to the late Ray Fehrenbacher; loving mother of Bonnie (Paul) Hartmann & Steven (Lois) Fehrenbacher; dearest grandmother of Michael (Becky) Hartmann, Mark (Kim) Hartmann, & Derek (Shauna) Fehrenbacher; dear great-grandmother of Lauren, Heidi, Lydia, Anna, Kiley & Carson; dear aunt, great aunt, cousin & friend. The family would like thank all the staff and the heroes of Friendship Village for their kind and loving care or Anna Mae. In her honor, flash a smile to someone who needs it. Services: Private services were held at a previous date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis, American Cancer Society, or a charity of your choice. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.- St. Louis
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.