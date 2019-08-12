Tribout, Anna Mae

(nee Miano), passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Beloved wife and best friend to the late David L. Tribout for 62 years. Devoted mother of Sherry (Alan) Kingsbury and the late AIC Daniel D. Tribout; loving grandmother of Thomas, Krystal (Michael), Kacie (Sean), Treston (Tia), and Melanie; dear great-grandmother of Thomas, Danielle, Ava, Anna, Madelyn, Nora, Lily, Michael, Chase, and the late James D. Lawrence; dear sister of Joseph (Patricia) Miano andCarol (Floyd) Metcalf and dear sister-in-law of the late Melvin (LaRaine) Tribout. Ann was also a loving aunt, great-aunt, great-great aunt, and cousin. She was a cherished girlfriend to Mary, Arlene, Carol, and the late Marilyn, but she was always a friend tomany. Ann was an avid outdoors woman, who was also known as "Deer Ann". She was preceded in death by her parents, Salvatore and Esther Miano.

Services: A visitation will be 10:00-11:00 AM, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Our Holy Redeemer, 341 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, MO 63119, with memorial Mass to follow at 11:00 AM, and reception to follow. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Missouri Department of Conservation, and masses appreciated.