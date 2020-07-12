1/1
Anna Marie Kuhr
Kuhr, Anna Marie

(nee Rehm) Born in St. Joseph, MO, Anna Marie died at her home in Chesterfield, MO on July 4, 2020 at the age of 81. She was the daughter of David and Helen Rehm. She attended Northwest Missouri State. She moved to Denver and began her 26 year career at Western Electric where she met her husband, Edwin Kuhr. They moved to Chesterfield in 1985. Anna Marie faithfully served Ascension Catholic Church as Sacristan for many years, reminding us to use our gifts in the service of God. She received the Cardinal Rigali Service Award in 2014 and the Joe Gegg Service Award in 2002. She brought warm friendship and sparkling joy to many.

She is survived by Edwin, her husband of 37 years, her brother, Stephen Rehm, and her sister, Joyce Cole.

Services: Funeral Mass at Ascension Catholic Church, Chesterfield on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass will be live streamed; The live stream will begin 3-5 minutes before the start time of the funeral. There are 2 ways to watch. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AscensionChesterfield/ or YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/ascensionchurch. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Ascension School Library or Catholic Charities would be appreciated. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
