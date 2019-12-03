Parker, Anna Marie

97, Sun., Dec. 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Eugene W. Parker; dear mother of Dianne Parker, Sue (Tom) O'Meara, Gene (Irene) Parker, Gary (Sue) Parker; dear grandmother of Terri (Steve) Sieckhaus, Todd (Lori)

Gummersbach; Meghan (Jake) Winegrad, Thomas (Emily) O'Meara, Jr.; Chris and Nick Parker; Brittany (Tim) Lenze, Jacque (Nick) Whisler, Krista Parker; dear great-grandmother of Annie and John; Matthew and Erin; Kiefer and Parker; and Sophia.

Gram used every minute of her 97 years to bring faith, light, love and laughter into the lives of everyone around her. The best way we can honor her is to pick up where she left off, welcoming each day with gratitude, choosing love over fear, and unselfishly sharing our own unique and beautiful gifts with the world.

Services: Memorial Mass Wed., Dec. 4, 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Valley Park. Private burial at Jefferson Barracks. Memorials to Catholic Charities, or Family Center, 9450 Manchester Rd., Suite 204, 63119.