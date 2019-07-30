Freise, Anna May (nee Scholle) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sat, July 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Glennon Freise, dear sister of Louise (the late Gene) Kerber, the late Rose Marie (the late Stanley) Haberstroh, and the late Mary Margaret (the late Robert) Fitzsimmons, dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation and funeral Mass will be held Wed. July 31 at St. Mark Catholic Church, 4220 Ripa Ave. Visitation at 9 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Mark Catholic Church appreciated. KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 30, 2019