Anna May Ude Obituary
Ude, Anna May (nee Gerber) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, March 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Warren G. Ude; dear mother of David (Susan) Ude and Carol (Frank) Bastida; dear grandmother of Mike, Katie, Annie (John) and Molly; our dear sister, aunt, great-aunt and friend. Services: visitation at Assumption Church, Thursday, March 7, 9 a.m. until funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Masses or contributions to the appreciated. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2019
