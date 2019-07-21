Anna Olivia Burt

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Olivia Burt.
Service Information
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
St. Charles, MO
63304
(636)-936-1300
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
St. Charles, MO 63304
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
St. Charles, MO 63304
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Center Cemetery
Center, MO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Burt, Anna Olivia 97, died July 18, 2019. Married to the late Channing B. Burt, Jr for 39 years, she is survived by her daughters Marilynn Heidemann (Harvey), and Carolynn Amen (Larry), 3 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren, and dear friends Eileen and Russ Haemmerle. Services: Visitation Tuesday, July 23 from 4-8 pm, service Wednesday, July 24 at 10 am. Visitation and Service at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center, Burial will follow at 1 pm at Center Cemetery in Center, MO. For complete information go to www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.