Burt, Anna Olivia 97, died July 18, 2019. Married to the late Channing B. Burt, Jr for 39 years, she is survived by her daughters Marilynn Heidemann (Harvey), and Carolynn Amen (Larry), 3 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren, and dear friends Eileen and Russ Haemmerle. Services: Visitation Tuesday, July 23 from 4-8 pm, service Wednesday, July 24 at 10 am. Visitation and Service at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center, Burial will follow at 1 pm at Center Cemetery in Center, MO. For complete information go to www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 21, 2019