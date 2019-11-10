St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Schlarman, Anna

(nee Kappel) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, November 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leo A. Schlarman; dear mother of Joyce (Ronald) Voss, Tom Schlarman and the late David Schlarman (survived by Dana); dear grandmother of Michelle, Marty, Angela, James, Daniel and Ryan; our dear great-grandmother of 10, aunt, great-aunt and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wednesday November 13, 9:30 a.m. to St. Joseph Church (Imperial) for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Masses or contributions to Maryknoll Fathers & Brothers, PO Box 301, Maryknoll, NY 10545-0301 appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019
