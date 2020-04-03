Hudyma, Anna T.

(nee Wykry), 100, of Belleville, IL, born May 4, 1919, in St. Louis, MO, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Dammert Geriatric Center, Belleville, IL.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Godnish; her second husband, Peter Hudyma; her parents, Joseph and Mary, (nee Evanicke), Wykry; a brother, Frank Wykry; a sister, Justine Reed; and a niece, Elizabeth Greaves. Surviving are her nephews and niece, Paul (Donna) Goldak, Michele (Patrick) Condon, John (Toni) Goldak, and Frank Wykry; great-nieces and great-nephews, Susan, Sarah, Bryan, Caitlin, Johnny, and Michael; and great-great-nephews, Lucas, Alex, Benjamin, Miles, and Thomas.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Dammert Center for their loving care and concern for Anna.

Memorials may be made to Dammert Geriatric Center. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.

Funeral: Private family services will be held. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.

Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home,

Belleville, IL