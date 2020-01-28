St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Becker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Thekla "Anni" Becker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Thekla "Anni" Becker Obituary

Becker, Anna "Anni" Thekla

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday January 26, 2020. Beloved wife of 62 years of the late William "Willi" Becker. Dear Mother of Dieter (Ruthie and son James) and Erwin (Rose) Becker. Loving Oma of Katrina Becker and Allison (Anthony) Adamson. Dear sister of Elisabeth (the late Otto) Süurken and Agnes Jansen.

Preceded in death by her parents Johann and Anna (nee Möodden) Jansen and sisters Maria Fierdag and Margareta Ahlers.

Anni was born in Neudersum Germany on April 15, 1929. She immigrated to the United States in 1954. She was a surgical nurse, retiring from Incarnate Word Hospital. Anni loved spending time with family and was an avid cook, baker, and gardener.

Dear aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, January 29 at 9:30 a.m to St. Mark Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, 5-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now