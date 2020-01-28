|
Becker, Anna "Anni" Thekla
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday January 26, 2020. Beloved wife of 62 years of the late William "Willi" Becker. Dear Mother of Dieter (Ruthie and son James) and Erwin (Rose) Becker. Loving Oma of Katrina Becker and Allison (Anthony) Adamson. Dear sister of Elisabeth (the late Otto) Süurken and Agnes Jansen.
Preceded in death by her parents Johann and Anna (nee Möodden) Jansen and sisters Maria Fierdag and Margareta Ahlers.
Anni was born in Neudersum Germany on April 15, 1929. She immigrated to the United States in 1954. She was a surgical nurse, retiring from Incarnate Word Hospital. Anni loved spending time with family and was an avid cook, baker, and gardener.
Dear aunt, cousin, and friend to many.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, January 29 at 9:30 a.m to St. Mark Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, 5-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 28, 2020