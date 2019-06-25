Anna Triantafillou (1937 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Triantafillou.
Service Information
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO
63109
(314)-832-7770
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO 63109
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
4967 Forest Park Ave.
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Triantafillou, Anna Passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the age of 81. Anna was the beloved wife of the late Theo Triantafillou; dear daughter of the late Alexandos and Domna Giannousis; dear sister of Steve (Maria) Giannousis and the late Vicky Georges; dear aunt of Tom (Kelly) and Gus Georges, Dania (Nick) Mavros and Elini Giannousis; dear great-aunt, godmother, cousin, and a friend to so many. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the in Anna's memory are greatly appreciated. Services: Visitation will be Wednesday, June 26 from 4-8 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St., St. Louis MO 63109. Funeral service will be Thursday, June 27 at 10 a.m. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 4967 Forest Park Ave., 63108. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. For more information visit www.hoffmeistercolonial.com

logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
St. Louis, MO   (314) 832-7770
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.