Triantafillou, Anna Passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the age of 81. Anna was the beloved wife of the late Theo Triantafillou; dear daughter of the late Alexandos and Domna Giannousis; dear sister of Steve (Maria) Giannousis and the late Vicky Georges; dear aunt of Tom (Kelly) and Gus Georges, Dania (Nick) Mavros and Elini Giannousis; dear great-aunt, godmother, cousin, and a friend to so many. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the in Anna's memory are greatly appreciated. Services: Visitation will be Wednesday, June 26 from 4-8 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St., St. Louis MO 63109. Funeral service will be Thursday, June 27 at 10 a.m. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 4967 Forest Park Ave., 63108. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. For more information visit www.hoffmeistercolonial.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 25, 2019