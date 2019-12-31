|
Amsinger, Annabelle
(nee Purvis) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leslie Amsinger; dear mother of Christine (Kevin) Hutchenson and the late Cathy Amsinger; our dear aunt, great-aunt and friend.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, January 3, 12 noon. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions to The Amercan appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 6-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2019