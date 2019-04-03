Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annabelle Rose Rico. View Sign

Rico, Annabelle Rose of Hillsboro, Missouri, March 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Procopio Rico, Jr., loving mother of Steven (Mary Jo) Rico, Gloria (Mitchell) Hurt, Sally (Joseph) Mohan and Patricia (Javier) Lugo; beloved grandmother of Stephen, Jade, Michael, Vincent, Alexandria, Jacob, Chelsea, Ashley and Isabel, dear greatgrandmother of Stella and Connor, dear sister of Joan (Chuck) Jacobson and dear friend to many. Services: Visitation Friday from 4 - 8 p.m. at Morse Mill Baptist Church, 6955 St. Rd. B, Dittmer, MO, 63023. Service Saturday at 11 a.m. at Morse Mill Baptist Church. Flowers or contributions to the Scleroderma Foundation or the Salvation Army. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

