Smelser, Annabelle Sturtz

age 86, of Columbus, Ohio went to her heavenly home on July 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Warren Smelser; parents, Albert Sturtz and Mary McCarter; brothers, Albert, Jr. and Edward M. Sturtz; sister, Mary Ann Doca; and great-granddaughter Chloe Pinto.

Ann is survived by her daughter, Sharon Parker (Vernon); grandchildren, Rachel Pinto (Adam), Nathan Parker, Philip Parker (Sally); great-grandchildren, Sofia, Asher, and Gabriella Pinto and June and Georgia Parker; sisters, Dorothy Nicholson and Sandra Sturtz.

Ann, formerly of St. Louis, Missouri, had been a longtime, active member of Christ Memorial Baptist Church and most recently Overland Baptist Church. A lifelong Cardinal fan, Ann tried to attend about eight games a year but made sure she watched 162.

Ann will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.

Services: Funeral services will be Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with a graveside service to follow at Beaver Dam Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, her family requests a donation to the wonderful hospice organization, Heartland Hospice, who helped care for Ann during the last few months of her life. Donations can be made to; Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, PO Box 10086, Toledo, OH 43699-0086 or online at: HeartlandHospiceFund.org