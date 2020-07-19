1/
Annabelle Sturtz Smelser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annabelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Smelser, Annabelle Sturtz

age 86, of Columbus, Ohio went to her heavenly home on July 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Warren Smelser; parents, Albert Sturtz and Mary McCarter; brothers, Albert, Jr. and Edward M. Sturtz; sister, Mary Ann Doca; and great-granddaughter Chloe Pinto.

Ann is survived by her daughter, Sharon Parker (Vernon); grandchildren, Rachel Pinto (Adam), Nathan Parker, Philip Parker (Sally); great-grandchildren, Sofia, Asher, and Gabriella Pinto and June and Georgia Parker; sisters, Dorothy Nicholson and Sandra Sturtz.

Ann, formerly of St. Louis, Missouri, had been a longtime, active member of Christ Memorial Baptist Church and most recently Overland Baptist Church. A lifelong Cardinal fan, Ann tried to attend about eight games a year but made sure she watched 162.

Ann will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.

Services: Funeral services will be Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with a graveside service to follow at Beaver Dam Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, her family requests a donation to the wonderful hospice organization, Heartland Hospice, who helped care for Ann during the last few months of her life. Donations can be made to; Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, PO Box 10086, Toledo, OH 43699-0086 or online at: HeartlandHospiceFund.org



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Service
1166 Parsons Ave.
Columbus, OH 43206
614-444-3200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved