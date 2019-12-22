Faherty, Sister Annalee D.C.

Perryville native, Sister Annalee entered the Daughters of Charity in 1954. Initially missioned to Alabama, Sister taught at the former St. Louise de Marillac School, St. Louis (1961-1964). Completing her MSW at Saint Louis University in 1966, she served in St. Louis at Stella Maris Day Care Center (1966-1968) and Guardian Angel Settlement Assoc. (1966-1969). She next served at the former Marillac College, Normandy, as the Social Work Program Coordinator, Assoc. Professor of Social Work, and Chair, Social Work Department (1969-1974). She ministered next in West Plains, Mo., and Austin, Tex. Sister served again at Guardian Angel as Social Worker, Director of Social Services and Social Programs (1989-2018). In 2013, in her honor, Guardian Angel established the "Sister Annalee Faherty, D.C., Service Endowment" to address critical community needs. Sister entered the Ministry of Prayer at The Sarah Community, Bridgeton, in 2018; she served there until the time of her death. Sister was preceded in death by her parents; she is survived by her sister, Carol (Robert) Rousseau of Perryville; nieces; nephews; and her Sisters in Community. Donations: Sister Annalee Service Endowment, Guardian Angel, 1127 N. Vandeventer Ave, St. Louis, Mo., 63113; or Daughters of Charity, 4330 Olive St., St. Louis, Mo., 63108.

Services: Wake 12 Noon followed by Funeral Mass at 12:30 PM, Mon., Dec. 23, Marian Chapel, The Sarah Community, 12284 DePaul Dr., Bridgeton, Mo., 63044; Burial to follow at Marillac Cemetery, 7800 Natural Bridge (turn onto East Dr., follow the road into the cemetery).