Annamae Maloney

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annamae Maloney.
Service Information
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO
63031
(314)-831-3100
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ferdinand Church
1765 Charbonier Rd.
Florissant, MO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ferdinand Church
1765 Charbonier Rd.
Florissant, MO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Maloney, Annamae

(nee Landwehr) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, October 12, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas O. Maloney Jr.; dearest mother of Thomas R. Maloney, Michael E. (Jin Ping Ma) Greer, Deborah A. (Charles) Burmeister and Daniel J. (Sharon) Maloney; dear grandma of Thomas O. (Gretchen), Kerry A., Michael T. (Kelly), Daniel J. Jr., Timothy P. and Donovan; dear great-grandma of Tanner, Emily, Vivian, Baylor and Benjamin; our dear aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Visitation Thursday, October 17, 10:00 a.m. until Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ferdinand Church, 1765 Charbonier Rd. (Florissant). Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the .

www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.