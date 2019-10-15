Maloney, Annamae

(nee Landwehr) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, October 12, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas O. Maloney Jr.; dearest mother of Thomas R. Maloney, Michael E. (Jin Ping Ma) Greer, Deborah A. (Charles) Burmeister and Daniel J. (Sharon) Maloney; dear grandma of Thomas O. (Gretchen), Kerry A., Michael T. (Kelly), Daniel J. Jr., Timothy P. and Donovan; dear great-grandma of Tanner, Emily, Vivian, Baylor and Benjamin; our dear aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Visitation Thursday, October 17, 10:00 a.m. until Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ferdinand Church, 1765 Charbonier Rd. (Florissant). Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the .

