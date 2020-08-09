Rowe, Anne Burgess

Anne died on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Burt H. Rowe Jr.; loving mother of Martin B. Rowe (Angela), Marianna Rowe Deal, Caroline Rowe Carter (Dana) and the late Rachelle L. Rowe; dear grandmother of Garrett Rowe, Seth, Grace and Jesse Deal, Claire Rowe, Lauren and Philip Freinberg; dear sister of George Burgess (Joan), Elizabeth "Liz" Clarke and the late Megrew Burgess; dear aunt and great-aunt.

Anne was a graduate of Stephens College and the Kansas City Art Institute. A loving, devoted mother and a mentor to many, she was a talented and well known portrait artist for over 60 years. In the last 15 years of her life she became a recognized competitive ballroom dancer.

A tutor to numerous disadvantaged individuals, and an avid world traveler, she loved life and lived it to the fullest.

Services: A Private family service was held on Saturday, August 8, at the Church of St. Michael and St. George. Private Committal. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the St. Louis Artists' Guild and the International Institute or to the Church of St. Michael and St. George.

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL