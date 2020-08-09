1/1
Anne Burgess Rowe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Rowe, Anne Burgess

Anne died on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Burt H. Rowe Jr.; loving mother of Martin B. Rowe (Angela), Marianna Rowe Deal, Caroline Rowe Carter (Dana) and the late Rachelle L. Rowe; dear grandmother of Garrett Rowe, Seth, Grace and Jesse Deal, Claire Rowe, Lauren and Philip Freinberg; dear sister of George Burgess (Joan), Elizabeth "Liz" Clarke and the late Megrew Burgess; dear aunt and great-aunt.

Anne was a graduate of Stephens College and the Kansas City Art Institute. A loving, devoted mother and a mentor to many, she was a talented and well known portrait artist for over 60 years. In the last 15 years of her life she became a recognized competitive ballroom dancer.

A tutor to numerous disadvantaged individuals, and an avid world traveler, she loved life and lived it to the fullest.

Services: A Private family service was held on Saturday, August 8, at the Church of St. Michael and St. George. Private Committal. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the St. Louis Artists' Guild and the International Institute or to the Church of St. Michael and St. George.

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63130
314-721-1870
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved