Ford, Anne H.
(nee Huttig) Born, November 9, 1932, died February 29, 2020. Guided by her faith, Anne was the beloved spouse of the late William S. Ford, Jr. for 65 years; loving mother of Bill Ford, Christy Schlafly (Ted), Peggy Barnhart (Mike Newport), Debbie Ford, and Anne Marx (Jamie). Anne is grand-mother of Eddie (Tina), Charlie (Katie) and Eloise Schlafly, Ally Healey (Dan), Caley Lawlor (Jack), Crosby Barnhart, Tayler McCurdy (Jeff), William Marx, and 10 great grandchildren.
/nAnnie was a lifelong volunteer, but her family was the center of her life.
<[fb]>Services: <[f%]>Family and friends will celebrate Anne's life 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 4th at Ste. Genevieve du Bois Catholic Church, 1575 North Woodlawn Ave., Warson Woods. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Villa Duchesne, 801 Spoede Rd. 63131.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2020