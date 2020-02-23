Frank, Anne Marie

Left her mortal loved ones February 5, 2020. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by family. She was born October 13, 1933 to the late Harry and Johanna Nieman, married her high school sweetheart Henry "Bud" Frank on July 19, 1952, and they were together for 64 years raising seven children. She was a faithful member of St. Ann Church of Normandy and was the best librarian the Parish School ever had. She is survived by her brother Dan, six sons, Dennis (Michele), Mark, Kevin (Kathleen), Thomas (Teresa), Craig (Heidi) and Jeffery; 14 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, her daughter Susan, her brothers Jack, Bill, George, Harry, and sister Margaret. Services: A Funeral Mass and Memorial Reception will be held at St. Ann Church Normandy, MO on March 14 at 12:00. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Anne M. Frank's name to St. Ann Church, 7532 Natural Bridge Road, Normandy, MO 63121.