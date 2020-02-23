Ortwerth, Anne

(nee Brutton), 87, died February 09, 2020, child of God – survived by children, Joseph (Wendy), Maria, Dr. Michael Ortwerth, Kathleen Prater, Theresa (Steve) Sitzes; sister, Dr. Mary Gunter and friend Becky; grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her companion Dr. Daryl Anderson, parents John and Anna Brutton, children David and Anne Marie, daughter-in-law Gloria, Brothers Robert Brutton and James Brutton and grandson Joel Lavon Ortwerth.

Anne willed her body to St. Louis University Medical School.

Services: A memorial mass will be celebrated February 29, 2020, 11:00 AM at St. Alphonsus Liguori "ROCK Church", 1118 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63106. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pax Christi USA or . Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services. 636-498-5300. Alternativefuneralcremation.com