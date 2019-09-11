Bruce, Anne Tafra

Our beloved Mother--it has been 10 long and tear-filled years. The day you left this world I clearly heard JESUS say, "Ah, Anne, I have been waiting for you. My Mother spoke so highly of you. I bid you come to life with ME." You lived a long and gifted life from St. Louis to Alaska to California. A founding member of Church of the Resurrection. A large part of your heart always remained in St. Louis with your family. You Loved your GOD first, then your Husband Bob and your family. You left to this world 7 children and 20 VERY Beloved grandchildren; there are now 16 Great-grandchildren. A Life of Love passed on through the generations. We miss you so much! Love, carol and Rich, Bob, Ron, Ralph, Ray and Rod.