O'Connell, Anne Travis

Anne Travis O'Connell, 93, of Chesterfield, passed away peacefully September 15. Adored wife of the late Robert F. O'Connell, beloved mother of Peggy (Bill) Luth, Anne (Doug) Albrecht, John (Anita) O'Connell and Sally (Jay) Nicholson; treasured Nana of Libby (Jesus Llorca) Luth, Matt (Lili) Luth, Mike (Brooke) Luth and Chris (Brittany) Luth; Barry (Jackie) Albrecht, Craig (Jenn Ehlen) Albrecht and Ted (Nicole) Albrecht; Robert (Sara) O'Connell, Henry (Suz) O'Connell and Martha (Lee) Tapia; Claire (Shane) Heirman, Sarah Grace, Emily and Jill Nicholson; devoted great-grandmother of 23; dear sister of Ed (Irene) Travis; much-loved aunt, great-aunt and friend.

The daughter of J. Ed "Brick" and Margaret Travis, Anne was born and raised in St. Charles, Mo. She graduated from Washington University in 1947, married Navy veteran Bob O'Connell and settled in for a long and rewarding life, mostly in Kirkwood, later in Chesterfield.

Anne was an Elder at First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood, a former board member and volunteer at Sign of the Arrow, a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority, Wednesday Club, and her bridge club and investment club. A tireless organizer, Anne served on countless committees and boards. She enjoyed reading, needlepoint and writing letters to the editor. She loved her family and friends, was smart, funny - and fun!

Services: Anne's life will be celebrated at 2 p.m., October 19, at First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood, 100 East Adams, Kirkwood, Mo. The family will receive visitors at the church prior to the service, from 1:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Interment is private. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Kirk Care, PO Box 220652, Kirkwood, MO 63122; First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood, 100 East Adams Ave., Kirkwood, MO 63122; or Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481.