Anne Travis O'Connell

Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:15 PM - 1:45 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood
100 East Adams
Kirkwood, MO
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood
100 East Adams
Kirkwood, MO
Obituary
O'Connell, Anne

Travis Anne Travis O'Connell, 93, of Chesterfield, passed away peacefully September 15. Adored wife of the late Robert F. O'Connell, beloved mother of Peggy (Bill) Luth, Anne (Doug) Albrecht, John (Anita) O'Connell and Sally (Jay) Nicholson; treasured Nana of Libby (Jesus Llorca) Luth, Matt (Lili) Luth, Mike (Brooke) Luth and Chris (Brittany) Luth; Barry (Jackie) Albrecht, Craig (Jenn Ehlen) Albrecht and Ted (Nicole) Albrecht; Robert (Sara) O'Connell, Henry (Suz) O'Connell and Martha (Lee) Tapia; Claire (Shane) Heirman, Sarah Grace, Emily and Jill Nicholson; devoted great-grandmother of 23; dear sister of Ed (Irene) Travis; much-loved aunt, great-aunt and friend.

Services: Anne's life will be celebrated at 2 p.m., October 19 at First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood, 100 East Adams, Kirkwood, Mo. The family will receive visitors at the church prior to the service, from 1:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Interment is private. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Kirk Care, PO Box 220652, Kirkwood, MO 63122; First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood, 100 East Adams Ave., Kirkwood, MO 63122; or Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2019
