Temczuk, Annell went peacefully surrounded by her family and friends on April 13, 2019. Annell was born October 28, 1924 in Saint Louis, Missouri to Paul and Jeanette (nee Schaefer) Bittner. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 62 years, Edward Temczuk. Loving mother of Gary (Sally) Temczuk, and Craig (Eva) Temczuk; dear grandmother of Joseph (Kyra), and Paula (Shawn); cherished great grandmother of Connor, Alexis, and one on the way; loving aunt of John (Joanne), David, and Roseann (Scott). Annell, you will live on in our hearts forever. Services: Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 17th from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m., at HUTCHENS MORTUARY, 675 Graham Road, Florissant, MO, 63031. Burial to immediately follow service at JEFFERSON BARRACKS NATIONAL CEMETERY. Donations in Annell's honor may be made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church of Ferguson, 33 N. Clay Ave., Ferguson, MO 63135. Family and friends may share condolences at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
|
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
(314) 831-3100
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2019