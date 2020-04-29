Annette Barr Schear
Schear, Annette Barr April 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Albert L. Schear for 58 years. Dear mother of Marilee (the late David) Glaser. Loving grandmother of Jamie Glaser and Michelle (Paul) Maguire. Beloved daughter of the late Nathan and the late Rose Barr. Dear sister and sister in law of the late Albert (the late Evelyn) Barr, the late Jack (the late Rose) Barr, Cheri Schear, the late Lory (late Aaron) Fadem and the late Jeanette (late Kenneth) Cohen. Annette was loving and caring and will be missed. Services: Funeral services private. Shiva will be held at a later date. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry or to the charity of the donor's choice. A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2020.
