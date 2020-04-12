Annette R. Beck

Beck, Annette R.

April 7, 2020

Beloved wife of the late Stanley Beck. Dear mother of Joel (Cathy) Beck and Karen (Mark) Fishkind. Loving grandmother of Alyson (Chris Lanning) Beck, and Robert & Daniel Fishkind. Dear sister of Harold (Dee) Roth and the late Florine (the late Jack) Sorkin. Dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Private family memorial and service. Contributions can be made and appreciated to the , Greater Missouri or a charity of your choosing. A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020
