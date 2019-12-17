Anthony A. Igel Jr.

Kriegshauser Mortuary-West Chapel
9450 Olive Blvd
St. Louis, MO
63132
(314)-994-3322
Obituary
Igel, Anthony A., Jr.

on Friday, December 13, 2019. Beloved son of the late Anthony and Rosemary Igel, dear brother of Theresa, Peter (Mary), Marty (Valier) Igel, and the late Marilyn McCart; our dear nephew, uncle, cousin, friend and neighbor.

Services: Visitation at Kriegshauser West, 9450 Olive Blvd., on Thursday, December 19, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon. Interment Bellerive Gardens Cemetery. Memorials to the American Diabetes Association appreciated.

www.kriegshausermortuary.com


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2019
St. Louis, MO   (314) 994-3322
