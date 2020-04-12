|
Jokerst, Anthony B. Jr. 'Tony'
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Jane Jokerst (nee Young); dear father of Mark Anthony Jokerst and Michelle (Brad) Jackson; dear grandfather of Markie and Addison; dear brother of Jerry Jokerst. Dear friend to many.
Services: A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady's Inn (ourladysinn.org). www.boppchapel.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020