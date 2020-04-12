St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Anthony B. "Tony" Jokerst Jr.

Anthony B. "Tony" Jokerst Jr. Obituary

Jokerst, Anthony B. Jr. 'Tony'

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Jane Jokerst (nee Young); dear father of Mark Anthony Jokerst and Michelle (Brad) Jackson; dear grandfather of Markie and Addison; dear brother of Jerry Jokerst. Dear friend to many.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady's Inn (ourladysinn.org). www.boppchapel.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020
