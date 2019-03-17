St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Napoli, Anthony C. passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Napoli (nee Adams); loving father of James (Marsha) Napoli, Cindy (Kerry) Napoli, dearest grandfather of Logan Napoli; dear brother of Anna Vogt, James (JoAnn) Napoli and the late Rosie Gaines and JoAnne Wilmoth; dear uncle, cousin and friend to many. Member of the Affton Elks and American Legion. Services: Funeral at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Thursday, March 21, 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the John Cochran VA Hospital Fund. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019
