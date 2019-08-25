Lordi, Anthony Carl

March 11, 1926 – August 21, 2019. Anthony (Tony) Lordi died peacefully at his home on Wednesday August 21, 2019, surrounded by Dianne, his wife of 68 years, and their four children Barbara, Susan, David and Karen. He is also survived by six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Tony was the youngest of 14 children, born in Ellwood City PA, of Italian descent. He served during WWII in the Army Air Force as a radio operator on a C47 flight crew flying "the hump" in the China Burma India Theater. He graduated Penn State, where he met his wife Dianne. They settled in Chesterfield MO, where Tony had an accomplished career as consulting chief electrical engineer. He was a talented musician, playing clarinet and saxophone from an early age. Tony loved playing all music--swing, Dixieland jazz, classical--and performed as Principal Clarinet in the Alton Symphony Orchestra for 22 years. He was a dedicated teacher, instilling his love of music to scores of students.

Tony was passionate about golf, fishing and his family... hosting yearly family vacations that each member cherishes as sacred family time. He was a poet and a maker, an inventor and creative problem solver, able to fix anything that needed fixing.

To his children, grandchildren and many nephews and nieces, he was a mentor and role model. Tony will be remembered for his unassuming kind manner, his sense of humor and contagious laughter. We will miss his warm beautiful welcoming smile, offered so generously.

Services: His life will be celebrated at a Memorial Mass on Saturday, Aug 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Visitation 9:00-10:00) at Incarnate Word Catholic Church, 13416 Olive Blvd. in Chesterfield. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks Friday, Aug. 30 at 1:30. All are welcome to attend.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com