Ribaudo, Anthony D. 'Tony'
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, March 23, 2020.
Beloved husband of 51 years to Augustina S. 'Tina' Ribaudo (nee Mancuso); adored son of Tony J. and Maxine Ribaudo; loving father of Anthony J. (Rebecca) Ribaudo; dearest grandfather of Stella and Ava Ribaudo; dear brother of Barbara (Joe) Wilhelm, Sam (Gail) and Michael (Antoinette) Ribaudo; dearest son-in-law of William and Augustina R. "Gussie" Mancuso; dear brother-in-law of Josephine (William) Williams, Rose (John) Butler, and Joe (Pat) Mancuso; dear uncle, great uncle, cousin, godfather and friend to many.
Tony was a Missouri State Legislator, a majority leader of the Missouri House of Representatives, Chairman of the St. Louis Democratic Party, and Committeeman of the 24th Ward, 'The Hill.'
Services: Private services were held at a previous date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020