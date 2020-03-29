St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Anthony D. "Tony" Ribaudo

Anthony D. "Tony" Ribaudo Obituary

Ribaudo, Anthony D. 'Tony'

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, March 23, 2020.

Beloved husband of 51 years to Augustina S. 'Tina' Ribaudo (nee Mancuso); adored son of Tony J. and Maxine Ribaudo; loving father of Anthony J. (Rebecca) Ribaudo; dearest grandfather of Stella and Ava Ribaudo; dear brother of Barbara (Joe) Wilhelm, Sam (Gail) and Michael (Antoinette) Ribaudo; dearest son-in-law of William and Augustina R. "Gussie" Mancuso; dear brother-in-law of Josephine (William) Williams, Rose (John) Butler, and Joe (Pat) Mancuso; dear uncle, great uncle, cousin, godfather and friend to many.

Tony was a Missouri State Legislator, a majority leader of the Missouri House of Representatives, Chairman of the St. Louis Democratic Party, and Committeeman of the 24th Ward, 'The Hill.'

Services: Private services were held at a previous date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020
