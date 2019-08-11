|
La Vella, Anthony E. 'Tony'
Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Ward) for 47 years; dear brother of Richard (Marian); dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Memorial visitation Thursday, August 15th, 4-8:00 pm at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood. Graveside service Friday, 11:00 am at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions appreciated to the . www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019