Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Park
Anthony E. La Vella Obituary

La Vella, Anthony E. 'Tony'

Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Ward) for 47 years; dear brother of Richard (Marian); dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Memorial visitation Thursday, August 15th, 4-8:00 pm at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood. Graveside service Friday, 11:00 am at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions appreciated to the . www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019
