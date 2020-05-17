Fermann, Anthony F. of Chesterfield, MO passed away on May 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Carolyn and his two daughters, Elizabeth Fowler (Dean) and Kay Reed (Jason), in whose accomplishments he took great pride. He loved to fish, especially with his three grandsons, Gavin, Morgan, and Camden. He was born May 11, 1939 in Cincinnati, OH to Anthony and Lillian Fermann. He served in the United States Marine Corps and then spent 47 years in the Insurance Industry working for Washington National Insurance, McDonnell Douglas/EDS, and Genelco. Services: Immediate family to witness interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with a future committal ceremony with full military honors at a later date when gathering restrictions are lifted. If desired, contributions may be made to Wreaths Across America. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook and view pictures celebrating his life at Schrader.com.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.