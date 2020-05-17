Anthony F. Fermann
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fermann, Anthony F. of Chesterfield, MO passed away on May 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Carolyn and his two daughters, Elizabeth Fowler (Dean) and Kay Reed (Jason), in whose accomplishments he took great pride. He loved to fish, especially with his three grandsons, Gavin, Morgan, and Camden. He was born May 11, 1939 in Cincinnati, OH to Anthony and Lillian Fermann. He served in the United States Marine Corps and then spent 47 years in the Insurance Industry working for Washington National Insurance, McDonnell Douglas/EDS, and Genelco. Services: Immediate family to witness interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with a future committal ceremony with full military honors at a later date when gathering restrictions are lifted. If desired, contributions may be made to Wreaths Across America. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook and view pictures celebrating his life at Schrader.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd.
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
636.227.5511
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved