Sansone, Sr., Anthony Frank July 19, 1926 - April 27, 2020. Born July 19, 1926 in St. Louis, Missouri to Italian immigrants, Anthony "Lan" Sansone and Rose Cammarata Sansone. He entered the "Good Lord's" house on April 27, 2020. Husband for 66 years to Mary Anne Michaels Sansone, his "Little Mary Anne," as he called her; loving father to two daughters, Deby Sansone Schlapprizzi and Cindy Sansone Finney, and six sons, Anthony F. Sansone, Jr., James G. Sansone Esq., Gregg Sansone, Tim "Buff" Sansone, Douglas G. Sansone, and Nicholas G. Sansone Esq. Cherished father-in-law to Don Schlapprizzi, Esq., the late Peggy Sansone, Kathryn Demmas Sansone, Mary Ann Sansone, Susan Sansone, and Molly M. Sansone. "Pa" to 42 grandchildren and 24 great- grandchildren (with 2 on the way). Mr. Sansone founded the Sansone Group and remained CEO/Chairman of the Board until his passing. He was and is the backbone of the company and will be forever honored. Often referred to as "Senior" by his associates, he will be celebrated at the company on "Senior Day," the first Thursday of each month, when the Sansone Group will honor him with formal attire and special stories. Mr. Sansone/Senior, made a lasting impact on the St. Louis community and his adopted community in Palm Beach, Florida and was involved in countless charitable, civic, and social causes. Some of these include the following: President of the Board of Governors of Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital; President of the Urological Research Foundation; Chairman of the St. Louis Archdiocesan Development Appeal; Chairman of the Golf Committee at Old Palm Golf Club in Palm Beach; Emeritus Member of the Board of Trustees of the Missouri Botanical Garden; Co-Founder and Trustee of Vitae Society; Member of the Board of Directors of the National Italian American Foundation; Member of the Board of Directors of Royal Bank & Trust; Member of the Board of Directors of White House Retreat; Co-Councilor of the Northern Lieutenancy of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem; Knight of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta; Member of the Board of Directors of the Franciscan Foundation for the Holy Land; and Co-Founder of the Anthony F. and Mary Anne Sansone Scholarship Fund with the Archdiocese of St. Louis. Mr. Sansone received countless recognitions and awards, some of which include: EY Entrepreneur of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award; Guardian of the Holy Land Award, the highest honor given by the Franciscan Foundation for the Holy Land; Ageless Remarkable St. Louisan Honor; Saint Paul Man of the Year Award; Order of St. Louis King Award, the highest award the Archdiocese can bestow; Businessman of the Year by the Civic Italian American Organization (CIAO); Special Honoree Award at the 18th Annual St. Louis Italian Open Golf Tournament and Dinner; Businessman of the Year by the Building and Construction Trades Council of St. Louis, AFL-CIO; National Conference of Christians and Jews Award for leadership and outstanding contributions in the business, civic, religious, and voluntary sectors of the St. Louis Community; National Businessman of the Year by the Apostolate of Family Consecration; Carmelite Sisters of the Divine Heart of Jesus Caritas Award for "Love of One's Fellow Man"; Annual Multi-Housing Award for the Provision of Special Services; and Affiliation to the Order of St. Augustine by the Augustinian Sisters. When recognized, he always honored Mary Anne, his "partner, confidante, advisor, and sweetheart." For all his contributions to his community and his Church, he will most be remembered as a loving husband and patriarch, friend, gentleman, mentor, visionary, insightful leader, and as one fully committed to his family, business, and faith and who seized life and lived it to the fullest. He personified the American Dream. As he stated eloquently during his acceptance of the EY Entrepreneur award, echoing his grandmother's comments, "in the Old Country, if you are born poor, you die poor. But in this country, if you are born poor, you get an education and you work, you can be and do whatever you want to do. And, ladies and gentleman, that holds true to this day." He believed, lived, and embodied this philosophy. With all his accomplishments, he would tell you his greatest is his family. As he always said, just as his beloved father said to him, "family love is immortality." His legacy will be carried forward through his family and all those he touched. Private family services and interment were held. Details regarding Celebration of life services in St. Louis and in Palm Beach will be forthcoming.



