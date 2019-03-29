St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Abeln
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony J. "Tony" Abeln

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony J. "Tony" Abeln Obituary
Abeln, Anthony J. Tony Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Carol Ann Abeln and Jeannette Ann Abeln; loving father of Kim Marie (Kevin) Bohnert, and the late Anthony J., Robert H., and Steven W. Abeln; dear stepfather of Denise (Neal) Koller and Lisa (Andrew) Haughton; our dear grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. Mr. Abeln served in the U.S. Coast Guard during WWII. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Blues, loved to talk politics and life on the farm with his dog, Freckles. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Monday, April 1, 8:30 a.m. to St. John Paul II Catholic Church for 9 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to and the . Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now