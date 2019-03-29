|
Abeln, Anthony J. Tony Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Carol Ann Abeln and Jeannette Ann Abeln; loving father of Kim Marie (Kevin) Bohnert, and the late Anthony J., Robert H., and Steven W. Abeln; dear stepfather of Denise (Neal) Koller and Lisa (Andrew) Haughton; our dear grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. Mr. Abeln served in the U.S. Coast Guard during WWII. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Blues, loved to talk politics and life on the farm with his dog, Freckles. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Monday, April 1, 8:30 a.m. to St. John Paul II Catholic Church for 9 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to and the . Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2019