Kochanski, Anthony 'Tony' J. Jr.

Forified in the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church Anthony 'Tony' J. Kochanski Jr. passed away on October 12, 2019, at the age of 83. He is survived by his son, Dan (Angie) Purler of O'Fallon, MO; niece, Kelly M. Thweatt of Marthasville, MO; two brothers, Jerry Kochanski of MI, Robert E. Kochanski of FL; two sisters, Theresa Davidson of St. Peters, MO, Kathryn Anderson of St. Peters, MO; many grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, Anthony J. Kochanski, Sr.; mother, Marie J. Kochanski (Krantz); first wife, Myrna M. Kochanski (Mikulus); second wife, Mitzie Kochanski (Mikulus); brother, Donald J. Kochanski; brother, Steven P. Kochanski. Tony proudly served his country in the U. S. Army. Tony owned and operated S & S Utility Contracting Company, servicing St. Charles County's sewer system. He purchased his farm in Marthasville many years ago and continued to maintain it in a park like setting. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Services: Visitation Thursday, October 17, 2019 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville, MO. Service Friday, October 18, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Warrenton, MO. Burial Friday, October 18, 2019 at Kochanski Cemetery, Marthasville, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made payable to in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P. O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385.