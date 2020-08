Tumminello, Anthony J.

76, Union, July 15, 2020. Dear brother of Teresa (Don) Francois, dear father of Anthony Tumminello, Valerie (Tom) Mawhiney and Tawni Tumminello. Dear grandfather of Nikki (Erick), Dominick and Zachary, great grandfather of Bella, Beck, Bryce and Malia.

Tony's passion was owning and operating Char-Tony's Restaurant in Washington.

Services: Interment, with full military honors, is in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery August 7, 2020 at 1:00 P.M.