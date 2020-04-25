Dunnermann, Anthony James Age 27, of Lake Saint Louis, Missouri passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Anthony is survived by his wife, Kathryn Dunnermann of Lake Saint Louis, MO, parents, Dale and Linda Dunnermann, sisters, Amber (Sephiroth) Gardner, and Meghan (Adam) Underwood. Visitation will be Monday, April 27, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Newcomer Cremation, Funerals & Receptions, 837 MId Rivers Mall Dr. St Peters, MO.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2020.